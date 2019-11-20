Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
13:15
Culter Kirk
CAMPBELL Barbara Peacefully, on November 9, 2019, at Wishaw General Hospital, aged 74 years. Barbara, a devoted wife of the late Alexander and a greatly loved mum of Isobel, John, Fiona and Gillian. A cherished and proud granny Babs to all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will take place at Culter Kirk, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1.15 pm, followed by committal at Coulter Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
