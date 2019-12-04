Home

REID Arthur Treasured memories of my beloved husband Arthur, who died December 6, 2018.
Always loved and always with us.
The moment you me Arthur,
My heart split in two,
One side was filled with memories,
The other side died with you.
I often lie awake at night,
The world is fast asleep,
I take a walk down memory lane,
With tears upon my cheek.
You're now beside our Karen,
I miss you both each day,
But missing you is the heartache,
That never goes away.
With all our love.
Janette and family xx.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
