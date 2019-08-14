|
GOODWIN Andrew (Andy) Eleanor and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support following the sad loss of Andy, especially for the many cards, letters and flowers which were much appreciated. Special thanks to staff at Wishaw General Hospital for their care over the years and to St Andrew's Hospice, to Henry Dorricott for funeral arrangements and to Judith Blackwell, Celebrant. The magnificent sum of £1031.45 will be donated to Cancer Research (Scotland) in Andy's memory.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019