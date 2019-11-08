|
BROWNE William "Bill" The family of the late
Bill Browne would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours who kindly attended the funeral service and for the many cards, flowers, and donations to Cancer Research UK received in the memory of Bill. Thanks also to Harry and all at R.W. Percival Funeral Directors for their care and dignity with the funeral arrangements. To Father Gerry Murphy of S.t Annes RC church
for the beautiful service, and also Buxton Conservative club for the lovely buffet. And finally we would like to thank Elmwood Medical centre and the staff on Ward C4 at Stepping Hill for the wonderful care Bill received
in his final weeks.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019