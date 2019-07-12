|
Heathcote Tony Died on 2nd July 2019 at home in Wormhill, aged 74. Tony was husband
to Karen and father to Nikki.
He was much loved and will be
greatly missed by family and friends.
Tony's funeral will be held on Monday 15th July, 11.20am at Macclesfield Crematorium, followed by a wake at The Anchor Inn, Tideswell 1pm.
Family flowers only. Tony's family welcome people at the crematorium, or just to join them at The Anchor.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to
Bernard Kenney & Daughter
01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 12, 2019