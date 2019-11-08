|
BRADLEY Thomas James (Jim) Sheila, wife of Jim Bradley, would like to thank Dianne and Bernard and all the staff at Bernard Kenney & Daughter for their kindness and professionalism in the funeral arrangements. Thank you also to Celebrant Carley Naden for the beautiful service, and the Cavendish Golf Club for the superb reception. Thank you to my family and many friends, both runners and non-runners, for helping to give Jim the very best of send-offs, and for their cards and donations to The Christie.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019