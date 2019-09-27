Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Hadfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Hadfield

Notice HADFIELD Stephen Pamela, Rachael and all the family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, messages of sympathy, love and support which have been a

great source of comfort.

The generous donations which have been most gratefully received in Stephen's memory will be forwarded to The Farming Life Centre Charity and Smalldale Defibrillator Fund.

Many thanks to the Reverend Mary Washbrook, to all at the Peak Forest Church, and all at The Cavendish Golf Club for their support and understanding which allowed Stephen to be remembered just as we wished.

Heartfelt thanks to Daniel Barton and staff at Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors for their kindness, unfailing support and professionalism with the funeral arrangements. Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices