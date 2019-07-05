|
FOX Sheila Peacefully on
Tuesday 25th June at Ladydale Residential Home, Sheila aged 88 years of Leek,
formerly of Waterhouses and Longnor.
Beloved wife of the late George,
much loved mum of Anne, Susan,
Ruth & Peter, a dear mother in law
and a treasured grandma.
Funeral Thursday 11th July.
Service at St. Bartholomew's Church, Longnor at 10.45am followed by private cremation, will those wishing to attend kindly meet at the Church.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers to
Flash & Longnor Community
First Responders.
Further Inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 5, 2019