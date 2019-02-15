|
Barker Sheila Kay
(Sheelagh) Passed away suddenly but
peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday 1st February 2019, in Stepping Hill Hospital. Sheelagh; a retired school teacher, aged 86 years, of Stockport and formerly of Buxworth. The beloved wife of the late Stan, a loving mum of Peter, Terry, Jackie and Lori. A dear mother in law, precious grandma, nana and a great-grandma. Donations to Weekend Day Centre for Dementia Care. The funeral service will take place on Friday 22nd February at 12 noon Cypress Chapel - Stockport Crematorium.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney
& Daughter, Buxton. Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
