|
|
|
McGUIRE
Sandra Vince, Jane and family
would like to thank family
and friends for the cards, messages of sympathy,
love and support which have been
a great source of comfort,
the generous donations which
have been gratefully received in
Sandra's memory will be forwarded
to The East Cheshire Hospice.
Many thanks to the
Reverend Keith Cocking,
Christ Church Burbage,
Staff at the Cavendish Golf Club
and R W Percival Funeral Directors
for their kindness, support and
professionalism with the
funeral arrangements.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019