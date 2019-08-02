|
Goddard Rose Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 23rd July 2019,
Rose, aged 97 years, of
Whaley Bridge. The beloved wife of
the late George Bryan, a loving mum to Bryan, a dear mother-in-law to Kath,
a precious grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 12th August 2019 at
Whaley Bridge Uniting Church,
at 10.30am.
All enquiries to
Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421.
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019