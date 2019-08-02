Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30
Whaley Bridge Uniting Church
Rose Goddard Notice
Goddard Rose Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 23rd July 2019,
Rose, aged 97 years, of
Whaley Bridge. The beloved wife of
the late George Bryan, a loving mum to Bryan, a dear mother-in-law to Kath,
a precious grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 12th August 2019 at
Whaley Bridge Uniting Church,
at 10.30am.
All enquiries to
Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421.
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019
