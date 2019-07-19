Home

David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:15
Macclesfield Crematorium
Phyllis Morson Notice
MORSON (formerly Light)
Phyllis Peacefully on Sunday 7th July at her home, Phyllis
aged 83 years of Buxton.
A beloved mum, nan, gran,
great grandma and dear sister
who will be greatly missed.
Funeral Friday 26th July.
Service and cremation at
Macclesfield Crematorium at 11.20am.
Will friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to The R.N.I.B.
Further inquiries to :-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 19, 2019
