MELLOR Phyllis Frances
"Sid"
(nee Buxton) Peacefully on Wednesday 18th October at Haddon Hall
Care Home, Buxton. Phyllis "Sid",
aged 94 years, formerly of Longnor.
Loving wife of the late Sam Mellor
and treasured mother of John,
Ann and Ken. She will be greatly
missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service Wednesday 9th October. Service at St. Bartholomew's Church, Longnor at 11.00am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Would friends wishing to attend
kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, may be sent to Flash & Longnor Community First Responders.
Further details please contact:
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton, SK17 7DN Tel: (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019