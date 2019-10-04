Home

POWERED BY

Services
David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00
St. Bartholomew's Church
Longnor
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Mellor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Mellor

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Mellor Notice
MELLOR Phyllis Frances
"Sid"
(nee Buxton) Peacefully on Wednesday 18th October at Haddon Hall
Care Home, Buxton. Phyllis "Sid",
aged 94 years, formerly of Longnor.
Loving wife of the late Sam Mellor
and treasured mother of John,
Ann and Ken. She will be greatly
missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service Wednesday 9th October. Service at St. Bartholomew's Church, Longnor at 11.00am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Would friends wishing to attend
kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, may be sent to Flash & Longnor Community First Responders.
Further details please contact:
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton, SK17 7DN Tel: (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.