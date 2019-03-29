|
SCOTT Peter Peacefully on
Wednesday 20th March
at his home in Fairfield,
Peter aged 61 years.
Dearly loved dad of Janet, Robert & Richard, treasured grandad of George, Lily, Ashley, Francis, Arthur and Payton, dear brother of Geoff and Jenny.
Peter will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Further inquiries to:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
