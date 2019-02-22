Home

Peter James Notice
JAMES Peter (Retired Superintendent Buxton Police)
At rest on Sunday
10th February at his home in Buxton, Peter, aged 83 years.
The beloved husband of Sallie,
much loved and loving dad of Alison and Paul, father-in-law of Kevin and Jackie and treasured grandad of George, Vicky and Imogen.
Funeral service will take place at Macclesfield Crematorium at 3.20pm on Tuesday 19th March 2019.
Will friends wishing to attend
kindly meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu of flowers may
be sent to Ashgate Hospice.
Further details of the funeral arrangements to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
