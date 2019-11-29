|
DALTON Peter 76, of Chapel-en-le-Frith, passed away peacefully in hospital on the 5th November 2019. Beloved husband to Judith and loving father to Kate and Josie,
Peter will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Stockport Crematorium on Friday
6th December, 11:30am Rowan Chapel. All welcome. If you wish to, please make any charitable donations to Blythe House or Ashgate Hospicecare. Funeral service entrusted to the care of
Co-op Funeralcare, 48-50 Buxton Road, High Lane, Stockport, SK6 8BH
Tel: 01663-766806
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019