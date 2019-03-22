|
|
|
ALLCOCK Peter Graham The family sadly announce that peacefully on
7th March at Macclesfield District General Hospital, Peter, aged 89 years, dearly loved dad of Patricia, Christine and the late Michael, treasured grandpa and great grandpa and loving stepdad to Mark and James.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Buxton on Wednesday 27th March at 12.15pm, followed by cremation at
Macclesfield Crematorium.
Will relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church. Flowers may be sent. Donations if desired may be sent to Age U.K.
Further details of the funeral arrangements to:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More