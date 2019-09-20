Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (New Mills, High Peak)
67 Church Road
High Peak, Derbyshire SK22 4NU
01663 742772
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00
Low Leighton Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Woolley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Woolley

Notice Condolences

Nancy Woolley Notice
Woolley Nancy On the 6th September 2019 peacefully in a nursing home. Nancy aged 91 years
of New Mills.
The dearly loved wife of Geoff,
loving mum of Susan and Alan and a devoted grandma of Emma and Michelle. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Service will take place on
Monday 23rd September at
Low Leighton Methodist Church at 11am followed by a private burial.
Any donations in Nancy's memory please send to Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, 67 Church Rd, New Mills.
The family will decide the charity at a later date.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.