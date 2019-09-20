|
|
|
Woolley Nancy On the 6th September 2019 peacefully in a nursing home. Nancy aged 91 years
of New Mills.
The dearly loved wife of Geoff,
loving mum of Susan and Alan and a devoted grandma of Emma and Michelle. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Service will take place on
Monday 23rd September at
Low Leighton Methodist Church at 11am followed by a private burial.
Any donations in Nancy's memory please send to Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, 67 Church Rd, New Mills.
The family will decide the charity at a later date.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019