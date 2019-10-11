Home

Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
14:00
St James Church, Taxal, High Peak, SK23 7DY
Booker Millicent Alice Rose
(nee Firmston) Died on 27th September 2019, aged 96. Beloved widow of Walter Stephen Booker and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Service to be held at St James Church, Taxal, High Peak, SK23 7DY at 2pm on Tuesday 15th October 2019.
No flowers. Donations to Alzheimer's Society www.alzheimers.org.uk/.
All donations and enquiries to Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, The Courtyard, Market Street, Whaley Bridge, SK23 7LP. Tel: 01663 732064.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019
