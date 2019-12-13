|
Allcock May Anne, Mike and family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages, cards and donations to The British Legion and Cancer Research on the sad loss of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Thanks to the Vicar Colin Pearson at
St. Thomas Becket Church, Chapel for a lovely service in memory of mum. Thanks also to Alan Tideswell Funeral Directors for their respectful handling of the funeral service and also to all
who attended the service.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019