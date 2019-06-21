|
|
|
SPENCER Mavis Frances Patricia, Christine and all the family wish to sincerely thank everyone for their support and help following the loss of their precious Mum and Nanna.
The Reverend Liz England for her care and the beautiful service.
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors for their sensitive professionalism. Flowers for You for the stunning floral arrangements. All the staff at The Old Hall Hotel. We greatly appreciate the support of everyone who sent cards, donations and attended her service. Heartfelt thanks.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on June 21, 2019
Read More