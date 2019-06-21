Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Spencer

Notice

Mavis Spencer Notice
SPENCER Mavis Frances Patricia, Christine and all the family wish to sincerely thank everyone for their support and help following the loss of their precious Mum and Nanna.
The Reverend Liz England for her care and the beautiful service.
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors for their sensitive professionalism. Flowers for You for the stunning floral arrangements. All the staff at The Old Hall Hotel. We greatly appreciate the support of everyone who sent cards, donations and attended her service. Heartfelt thanks.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on June 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.