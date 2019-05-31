|
|
|
Spencer Mavis Frances At rest on 18th May 2019, aged 90 years of Buxton, Mavis,
"The Queen of our family"
Precious loving Mum to Patricia, Christine and the late Michael,
adored Nanna to Matthew, Emma, Daniel, Eleanor, Joanne, Claire and
Lucy and treasured Great Nanna and Great Great Nanna, treasured daughter to the late Sam and Nancy, loved sister to Arnold and the
late Bernard and Margaret.
Beautiful memories to keep safe
in our hearts forever.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at St. James Church, Harpur Hill
on Friday 14th June at 1.15pm
followed by cremation at
Macclesfield Crematorium.
Will friends wishing to attend
kindly meet at the Church.
Our Mum's wish is for brightly
coloured clothing at her service.
Flowers may be sent.
Donations if desired to
The National Deaf Children's Society.
Inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road,
Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 31, 2019
Read More