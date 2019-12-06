|
MOSS Maureen Maureen aged 76 years passed peacefully
away at home on
Tuesday 26th November 2019.
Much loved Wife of the late Peter. Loving Mum of Charles and Stephen and Nanna of James and Charlotte. Maureen will be sadly missed
by all her family, friends and
cherished pets Cid and Pip.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 16th December 2019
with service and committal at Macclesfield Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be
sent for Blythe House.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
25 High Street, Macclesfield.
Tel: 01625 422583
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019