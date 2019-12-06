Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Macclesfield
25 High Street
Macclesfield, Cheshire SK11 8BR
01625 422 583
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00
Macclesfield Crematorium
Committal
Following Services
Maureen Moss Notice
MOSS Maureen Maureen aged 76 years passed peacefully
away at home on
Tuesday 26th November 2019.
Much loved Wife of the late Peter. Loving Mum of Charles and Stephen and Nanna of James and Charlotte. Maureen will be sadly missed
by all her family, friends and
cherished pets Cid and Pip.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 16th December 2019
with service and committal at Macclesfield Crematorium at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be
sent for Blythe House.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
25 High Street, Macclesfield.
Tel: 01625 422583
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019
