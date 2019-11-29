Home

Mary Needham

Mary Needham Notice
NEEDHAM Mary On the 15th November 2019 peacefully in hospital.
Mary aged 94 years
of New Mills.
The dearly loved wife of the late Jack and a beloved mum of David and the late Peter, Marilyn and Joan.
She was loved by all the family.
Service is to take place on Tuesday
3rd December at St George's Church
at 2pm prior to cremation at Macclesfield Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only donations if
desired to Blythe House Hospice.
All donations and Inq;
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral. 67 Church Rd, New Mills. tel 01663 742772. www.jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
