|
|
|
Johnson Mary Passed away peacefully in Stepping Hill Hospital on Monday 18th February, 2019.
Mary, aged 88 years of Whitehough and formerly of Chinley.
The beloved wife of Les and
loving mum to Alan.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 4th March at 1.20 p.m. at Macclesfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Blythe House Hospice.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney
& Daughter, Buxton. Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More