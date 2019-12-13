Home

Marion McKinney Notice
McKINNEY
Marion Passed away peacefully
at home in Buxton on
Monday 2nd December 2019.
Marion, aged 80 years, the beloved
Wife of Andrew, a loving Mum to Sue, Annette, Andrew and Michelle.
A dear Mother-in-law to Rosey.
A precious Nanny to Sean, Hollie,
Jay, Keira, Katie, Luke and Jimmy
and her thirteen Great-grandchildren. Marion will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019
