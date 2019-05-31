|
GRAHAM (née Sweetmore)
Margaret Elizabeth At peace on Friday 17th May
at The Leys Care Home, Ashbourne, Margaret,
aged 82 years of Hartington
and formerly of Earl Sterndale,
dearly loved wife of Reg,
much loved mum of Beverley,
Diana, Chrissy, Tim, Joanna and Danny, dear mother in law of Lindsay and Caroline, treasured Nanny of Jamie, Holly, Aaron, Tom and William and an adored Great Nan, who was much loved and will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Tuesday 4th June,
Service at Earl Sterndale Chapel at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Will friends wishing to attend
kindly meet at the Chapel.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia UK and
Hartington Surgery Patients Group.
Inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road,
Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 31, 2019
