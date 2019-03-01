|
|
|
MELLOR Malcolm Keith Passed away peacefully in Macclesfield Hospital on Tuesday 19th February 2019, Malcolm, aged 80 years of Fairfield,
the beloved husband of Irene,
loving dad to Kim, Jacqui, Julian, Nichola, a dear father in law, precious grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 6th March at 10.00am at Macclesfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Buxton Spiritualist Church or Cancer Research UK
All enquiries to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel: 01298 26421 www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
