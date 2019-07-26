Home

Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (Whaley Bridge, High Peak)
The Courtyard
High Peak, Derbyshire SK23 7LP
01663 732064
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
14:00
Whaley Bridge Uniting Church
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
15:15
Macclesfield Crematorium
Notice

Lynn Whitney Notice
Whitney Lynn On 15th July 2019, peacefully in a hospice, Lynn, aged 69 years of Whaley Bridge.
The dearly loved mum of Mark, Simon and Chris, a devoted nana and beloved sister of Beryl and the late Jimmy.
She will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Service is to take place on
Thursday 1st August at
Whaley Bridge Uniting Church at 2.00pm prior to committal at Macclesfield Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only donations if
desired to Blythe House hospice or
East Cheshire Hospice.
All donations and Inq;
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services.
The Courtyard, Market St,
Whaley Bridge, SK23 7LP
Tel 01663 732064
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 26, 2019
