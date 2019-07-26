|
|
|
Whitney Lynn On 15th July 2019, peacefully in a hospice, Lynn, aged 69 years of Whaley Bridge.
The dearly loved mum of Mark, Simon and Chris, a devoted nana and beloved sister of Beryl and the late Jimmy.
She will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Service is to take place on
Thursday 1st August at
Whaley Bridge Uniting Church at 2.00pm prior to committal at Macclesfield Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only donations if
desired to Blythe House hospice or
East Cheshire Hospice.
All donations and Inq;
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services.
The Courtyard, Market St,
Whaley Bridge, SK23 7LP
Tel 01663 732064
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 26, 2019