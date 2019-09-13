Jones Kyle

You'll never be forgotten Kyle,

and we promise you today.

A special place within our hearts,

is where you'll always stay.

Your face is ever before us,

your likeness good and true.

No wonder our hearts are broken,

when we sit and think of you.

Your name is always spoken,

our thoughts in silence fly.

To Birthdays when you were with us,

those memories will never die.

A bouquet of roses,

we'll place just for you.

They'll be sprinkled with teardrops,

instead of dew.

Tied with a bunch of forget me nots,

just to say Happy Birthday Kyle.

We still love you lots.



Love

Mum, Dad, George

Nan, Grandad & Uncle Lyndon

xxx Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019