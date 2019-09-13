Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Jones

Memories Condolences

Kyle Jones Memories
Jones Kyle
You'll never be forgotten Kyle,
and we promise you today.
A special place within our hearts,
is where you'll always stay.
Your face is ever before us,
your likeness good and true.
No wonder our hearts are broken,
when we sit and think of you.
Your name is always spoken,
our thoughts in silence fly.
To Birthdays when you were with us,
those memories will never die.
A bouquet of roses,
we'll place just for you.
They'll be sprinkled with teardrops,
instead of dew.
Tied with a bunch of forget me nots,
just to say Happy Birthday Kyle.
We still love you lots.

Love
Mum, Dad, George
Nan, Grandad & Uncle Lyndon
xxx
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.