Kyle Jones

JONES Kyle A forever loved
Son, Brother,
Grandson & Nephew.

Our Lord He walked at eventide,
He walked among his flowers,
He did not pick them everyone,
but one He picked was ours.
He took you to his garden Kyle
in the valley of peace far away,
and there you lie in wait for us
and we'll be with you again someday.
We'll see you smile,
we'll hear your voice
then when we say 'Hello,'
we'll forget the pain and heartache
of the years so long ago.

Wait in peace Kyle.
Love Mum, Dad, George, Nan,
Grandad & Uncle Lyndon xxx
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
