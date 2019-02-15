|
HIGTON Kevin We send many thanks to all who attended Kev's funeral
on January 4th 2019 at the
Methodist Church, Buxton and crematorium, Macclesfield.
Especially the posties who gave him a great send off on his celebration of life.
We thank you for the flowers, cards and donations to Dove Cat Rescue and MIND. Special thank to R. W. Percival for his care and arrangements and Reverend Andrew Parker
for a special service.
Many thanks from Maureen, Marion, Trevor, Tracy and families.
Kev's memory lives on..
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
