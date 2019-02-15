|
|
|
ALLSOP Kevin John Peacefully and comfortably on Sunday 10th February
at Ashgate Hospicecare, Chesterfield, Kevin, aged 69 years,
of Buxton.
Beloved dad of Scott and the late Richard, dear father-in-law of Alice, treasured grandpa of Leila and Edward, a valued brother and uncle. Kevin will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More