David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Kevin Allsop

Kevin Allsop Notice
ALLSOP Kevin John Peacefully and comfortably on Sunday 10th February
at Ashgate Hospicecare, Chesterfield, Kevin, aged 69 years,
of Buxton.

Beloved dad of Scott and the late Richard, dear father-in-law of Alice, treasured grandpa of Leila and Edward, a valued brother and uncle. Kevin will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved him.

Inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
