MELLOR Kathleen Joyce
"Joyce" At rest on Saturday
2nd March at the Cavendish Hospital, Buxton, JOYCE, aged 97 years of Reapsmoor, Nr Longnor.
Dearly loved and loving wife of the late John Mellor, loving mother of the late Barbara, mother-in-law of John, grandma of Kathryn and Clare and great-grandma of Eddie.
Service and interment will take place at
St Bartholomew's Church, Longnor on Tuesday 26th March at 2.00pm.
Will relatives and friends kindly meet at the church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Crohn's and Colitis UK and to
St. John's Church, Reapsmoor.
For further details of the funeral arrangements please contact-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. SK17 7DN. Tel. (01298) 77703. www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
