MACHIN Kathleen Barbara
'Barbara' At rest on Friday 8th March at home, BARBARA, aged 71 years of Reapsmoor, Nr. Longnor. Beloved wife of John, dear and much loved mother of Kathryn and Clare, loving Granny of Eddie and
dear daughter of the late
John and Joyce Mellor.
Service and interment will take place at St Bartholomew's Church, Longnor on Tuesday 26th March at 2pm.
Will relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Flash & Longnor Community First Responders and to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
For further details of the funeral arrangements please contact:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. SK17 7DN. Tel. (01298) 77703. www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
