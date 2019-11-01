|
|
|
RIDDICK June On the 22nd October 2019 peacefully in Haddon Hall Care Home, Buxton.
Jean aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Jim and a devoted Mum, Nana and
Great Nana.
Service is to take place on
Tuesday, 12th November at St James' Church, Buxworth at 10.45 am prior to committal at Stockport Crematorium at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Shelter, Manchester. All donations and enquiries to Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, 67 Church Rd, New Mills.
Tel: 01663 742772
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019