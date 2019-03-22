|
|
|
MATIC June Yvonne
(née Peters) Passed away peacefully
on 22nd February 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the
late Steven Radivoje.
Beloved Mother to Stephen,
Peter, David, Ian, Sara and Ann.
Grandmother to 17 children and
Great Grandmother to 15 children.
Burial to be held at All Saints Church, Church Road, Burmarsh, TN29 0JL
At 12.00 o'clock 26th March 2019.
A Service will be held at the
Kingdom Hall, Hythe Road,
Dymchurch, TN29 0TL.
(to be arranged).
Chittendens Funeralcare
1 Ingoldsby Road, Folkestone,
CT19 6JJ
01303851456
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More