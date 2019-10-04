Home

David H Smith Funeral Service (Leek)
Fountain House
Leek, Staffordshire ST13 6JS
01538 399661
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:30
St. Bartholomew's Church
Longnor
Interment
Following Services
St. Bartholomew's Church Cemetery
Longnor
Joyce Wardle Notice
WARDLE Joyce Evelyn At rest on Tuesday 24th September at Macclesfield District General Hospital. Joyce aged 92 years of Leek.
The much loved mother of Peter and dearly missed grandmother to Mandy, Steven and Lesley who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Tuesday week 15th October. Service at St. Bartholomew's Church, Longnor at 11.30am, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Will friends wishing to attend
kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be
sent to Midland Air Ambulance and Dementia U.K.
Inquiries to:- David H Smith Funeral Directors, Fountain House, Fountain Street, Leek. Tel (01538) 399661 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
