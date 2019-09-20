|
MABBOTT Joyce The family wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations to Blythe House and
The Buxton & Harpur Hill Methodist Churches.
Special thanks to the carers at S&W Independent Living, Reverend Andrew Parker for his thoughtful and considerate service, Mary Morton for playing the organ and Meadow Lodge Buffets. Finally thanks to RW Percival for their kindness, help and professionalism shown at this sad time.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019