Hooley Joyce Passed away peacefully in
The Branksome Nursing Home, Buxton on
Tuesday 27th August 2019.
Joyce, aged 92 years, of Whaley Bridge.
A dear mum to Chris, mother in law to Mandy, loving nanny to Lee, Danny,
Jack and Sam, a great grandmother
to Dylan, Sophie, Lewis and Oliver.
Joyce will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations
if so desired to Cancer Research U.K.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 13th September at 11.20am
at Macclesfield Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421.
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019