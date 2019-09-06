Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:15
Macclesfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Hooley

Notice Condolences

Joyce Hooley Notice
Hooley Joyce Passed away peacefully in
The Branksome Nursing Home, Buxton on
Tuesday 27th August 2019.
Joyce, aged 92 years, of Whaley Bridge.
A dear mum to Chris, mother in law to Mandy, loving nanny to Lee, Danny,
Jack and Sam, a great grandmother
to Dylan, Sophie, Lewis and Oliver.
Joyce will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations
if so desired to Cancer Research U.K.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 13th September at 11.20am
at Macclesfield Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421.
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.