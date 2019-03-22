|
OATES Josephine Passed away in a nursing home in Buxton on the
12th March 2019.
Josephine, aged 88 years of New Mills. The loving mum of Anne and Gail,
dear mother-in-law of Chris and devoted grandmother of Sara.
The funeral service is to take place on Monday, 25 March at St George's Church, New Mills at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Ann's Hospice or
The Christie Hospital.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church Road, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU. Tel: 01663 742772.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
