Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (New Mills, High Peak)
67 Church Road
High Peak, Derbyshire SK22 4NU
01663 742772
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Oates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Oates

Notice Condolences

Josephine Oates Notice
OATES Josephine Passed away in a nursing home in Buxton on the
12th March 2019.
Josephine, aged 88 years of New Mills. The loving mum of Anne and Gail,
dear mother-in-law of Chris and devoted grandmother of Sara.

The funeral service is to take place on Monday, 25 March at St George's Church, New Mills at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Ann's Hospice or
The Christie Hospital.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church Road, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU. Tel: 01663 742772.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.