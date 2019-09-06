Home

Turner John (Geoff) The family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations to
Blythe House. Special thanks to
the Doctors and Nurses at the
Stewart Medical Centre, the carers at Blythe House for looking after Geoff,
also Reverend John Cooper for his lovely service, the Leewood Hotel
for the buffet and finally to
R W Percival for their kindness,
help and professionalism shown
at this sad time.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
