MORTEN John Raymond Peacefully at
Haddon Hall Care Home on
Sunday 1st September,
John, aged 84 years of Buxton.
Devoted husband of the late Rosemary,
beloved son of the late
Raymond and Mary, treasured
uncle of Tim, Jon and Philip.
Former teacher of
Kent's Bank Boys School, Buxton
who dedicated his life to the service
of Buxton Methodist Church.
He will be sadly missed but
fondly remembered by his
family and many friends.
Funeral is taking place on
Tuesday 24th September,
service at Buxton Methodist Church
at 12.30pm followed by cremation
at Macclesfield Crematorium.
Will friends wishing to attend,
kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Christian Aid.
For further details please contact:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House,
Fairfield Road, Buxton, SK17 7DN
Tel: (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
