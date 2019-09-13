|
|
|
McMILLAN
John William George Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday
7th September 2019.
John, aged 76 years of Buxworth.
The beloved husband to Lynne,
a loving father to Michael, Michelle and Michaela, a precious grandad to Genna, Jonathan, Aiden, Connor, Ethan and Lauren. A dear brother to Brian and Dot and brother in law to Phil.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Blyth House Hospice
and Cancer Research UK.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 20th September at 4.00 pm
at Stockport Crematorium,
Rowan Chapel.
All enquiries to
Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019