Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McMillan

Notice Condolences

John McMillan Notice
McMILLAN
John William George Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday
7th September 2019.
John, aged 76 years of Buxworth.
The beloved husband to Lynne,
a loving father to Michael, Michelle and Michaela, a precious grandad to Genna, Jonathan, Aiden, Connor, Ethan and Lauren. A dear brother to Brian and Dot and brother in law to Phil.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Blyth House Hospice
and Cancer Research UK.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 20th September at 4.00 pm
at Stockport Crematorium,
Rowan Chapel.
All enquiries to
Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421.
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.