|
|
|
Kidd John William Sue and the family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their cards of condolence, kind words of sympathy and most generous donations of £285 being divided to
both of Dad's favourite charities,
The Donkey Breed Society
and The Royal British Legion, Hartington Branch.
Heartfelt thanks to all who attended John's Funeral at St Paul's Church, Quarnford on Saturday
16th November.
Thank you, Rev'd John Baines
(Father John) and special thanks to Mrs Karen Kidd for their wonderful service and ministrations words of comfort and support given throughout.
Also John's dear friend Mr Tim Oddy for a truly sincere tribute to Dad in his eulogy, which made us all smile
with fond memories of John.
Grateful thanks to Mrs Marie Oddy
for all you have done for Dad
over the many years, I know he really appreciated you and your family.
Mrs Margaret Clulow, thank you for all you two have done for your brother
along the way and in the last few days
of his life, being there with him and supporting myself and the family
in the loss of Dad.
A very dear thank you to Michael
and Paul at S.Sigley & Sons for their personal care and compassion throughout the funeral arrangements and providing a lovely spread at
Flash Village Hall afterwards.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019