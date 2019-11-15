Home

Sigley & Sons Funeral Directors
Lyndhurst House
Leek, Staffordshire ST13 6LS
01538 382048
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
14:30
St Pauls Church
Quarnford
View Map
John Kidd Notice
Kidd John At peace on November 2nd 2019 at Stepping Hill Hospital, John William, aged 77 years, of Buxton and formerly of Quarnford (fondly known to his friends as Bootsie). Much loved and missed
by his family and friends.
Funeral Saturday November 16th, service and Interment at St Pauls Church, Quarnford at 2.30pm.
Will relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, to The Royal British Legion (Hartington Branch) or The Donkey Breed Society.

Inquiries to S. Sigley & Sons, Funeral Directors, Leek, Tel. 01538 382048.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 15, 2019
