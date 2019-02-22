|
HEYWOOD John On Friday 8th February,
at home in the loving care of his family, JOHN SAMUEL aged 71 years of Fairfield, Buxton.
Dearly loved dad of Raynor, Cathy and Anna, a dear father-in-law, grandad and fondly remembered by Elaine.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Peter's Church, Fairfield on
Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in the churchyard. Will friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church. Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to Ashgate Hospice
and to St. Peter's Church.
For further details of the funeral arrangements please contact:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. SK17 7DN. Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
