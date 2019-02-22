Home

Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00
Parwich Church
BUNTING John Thomas
(Tom) Of New Hanson
Grange Thorpe,
on 12th February 2019, aged 90 years.
A much loved Brother,
Uncle and friend to many.
Service in Parwich Church on
Thursday 28th February at
12 noon prior to interment
in Alsop-en-le-Dale Churchyard.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired may be
given for Alsop Church and
the Macmillan Unit at
Royal Derby Hospital.
Further enquiries to
H Lee and Son, Ashbourne,
(01335) 342530.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
