POLLITT Joan Of Whaley Bridge
passed away peacefully,
surrounded by her loving family in Stepping Hill Hospital on
17th November 2019, aged 85 years.
The beloved Wife to Jim, loving Mum to Anthony, his partner Anne, Amanda and Son-in-Law Marc and
Grandson Sean.
Joan will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, Ramsbottom.
Service and Committal to take place at Stockport Crematorium
on Wednesday 11th December,
at 1.45pm Rowan Chapel.
Funeral service entrusted to the care of The Co-op Funeral Care,
48-50 Buxton Road, High Lane,
SK6 8BH Tel: 01663-766806
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019